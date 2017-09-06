Decked in a seriously risky outfit, Victoria's Secret angel Stella Maxwell recently grabbed some major eyeballs as she arrived at the 74th Venice International Film Festival on Tuesday night (5 September).

The 27-year-old model, who has been in the news because of her steamy romance with actress Kristen Stewart, took to the red carpet event in a one-shoulder-off satin pink gown, which also featured a slit running as high as her thigh.

Leaving little to the imagination, Maxwell's outfit offered a generous glimpse of skin, but at the same time, the supermodel also risked flashing more than she intended to in the revealing number.

Yet with a careful balance of diamond jewellery-clad hands, the Victoria's Secret stunner narrowly escaped showing her underwear to the flashing paparazzi.

The sexy slit aside, the Belgian beauty's look for the night was quite in tune with old Hollywood glamour as she wore her hair in large loose waves and showcased dewy-fresh makeup.

Adding some much-needed dazzle, though, the catwalk queen accessorised her overall style with quite a few sparklers – including a diamond choker, a couple of rings and a dangling earring. And to finish off the Hollywood royalty look, the model rocked a pair of strappy stilettos, further adding to her towering frame.

Following the Mother! premiere, however, Maxwell went for a more dramatic look and traded her pale pink dress for a sheer black gown. Once again, the lingerie model's legs were on full display as she paired her steamy look with an edgy leather jacket.

With her latest appearance, Stewart's girlfriend joins the ranks of Hollywood A-listers like Jennifer Lawrence, George and Amal Clooney, Julianne Moore, and others, who too graced the red carpet event in Italy.