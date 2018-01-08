Supermodel Stella Maxwell has appeared on the cover of several fashion magazines including Vogue, ELLE and Harpers Bazaar. She also recently walked the runway for Victoria's Secret in Shanghai. Adding to her growing list of achievements she has now become the new face of Australian designer Alice McCall's Spring/Summer 2018 campaign.

The girlfriend of Kristen Stewart is seen posing in a number of day-to-night looks –from floral day dresses and tailored playsuits to sultry nightgowns in Los Angeles– for the Australian designer, and the photos are all breathtaking.

The campaign is "inspired by the strength and emotion of 1980s supermodels Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford" with the photo shoot embodying the "idyllic life of a mid-century modern bourgeois lady, looking fabulous at home in her Hollywood Hills".

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old beauty channelled the 1980s vibes. In one of the photo, she can be seen wearing denim jumpsuit. The model later changed into a glamorous floral evening dress, as she posed poolside.

The campaign was shot by fashion photographer and film director, Sebastian Faena and the supermodel had nothing but praise for her director. She said, "I had a super fun and creative day working on this campaign in my favourite city in the world, L.A. It was amazing to work with Sebastian on the latest campaign, which was a first for me with both Sebastian and the brand."

The British fashion model is dating Twilight star Stewart for over a year now. The couple was recently spotted enjoying a lunch date at on 21 December in West Hollywood, California.

The catwalk model is a proud dog owner and has shared several photos of her pup named Trip on Instagram. Speaking about how she met her furry animal to Elle Magazine, she revealed, "He's a shelter dog! And that's important because I was never going to go to a breeder. There are so many dogs out there that need homes and so many awesome dogs who are stuck in shelters.

"When I decided to get a dog, I went looking on the internet, and I found quite a few—but I knew I needed a little one that I could travel with, and who was easy to look after."

"And then my friend and I passed a random shelter, like a pound. And they were like, 'Want to pop in and check it out?' We did, and going into the shelter broke my heart. I wanted to take them all. They're just found strays, and they will be such good pets for people. So that's how I found my little guy," she added.