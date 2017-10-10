Stella Maxwell showed the world exactly why she was given her wings as a Victoria's Secret Angel in her latest heavenly Instagram post.

The 27-year-old girlfriend of Kristen Stewart wowed her 3.3 million followers with a new snap, modelling a one-piece lingerie leotard for the famous US brand, simply captioning the shot: "Sweetest dreams @victoriassecret ‍♀️✨"

The 5'9" star sported Victoria Secret's trademark natural make-up look as she wore her hair in a tousled style for the sultry shot featuring the plum-hued bodysuit with suspenders, and it was met with thousands of comments from her large following.

One person commented: "Such a luscious body in very enticing lingerie - love ya, dear!!! " as someone else said: "you r so beautiful my love omg, i'm so proud".

A third added: "The most beautiful woman in the world. I can't be wrong."

The stunning model, who was born in Belgium to Northern Irish parents, has opened up to how she maintains her incredible physique by practising yoga, among other healthy habits.

She told Elle magazine that she even works out in her hotel room when she's short of time, saying: "I travel a lot and spend a lot of time in hotels, I've kind of figured it out. I do a lot of yoga, and so I have a lot of yoga videos on my phone from my own workouts."

Maxwell has also divulged details about her multivitamin-taking habit to keep herself healthy, adding: "I like to get wellness pills anywhere I can, like all-natural multivitamins. I've taken them frequently throughout the last few years, and I think they really boost your immune system and prevent you from getting sick".

The model splits her time between her New York apartment and Stewart's LA residence, and hasn't been spotted with her girlfriend of nearly a year in recent weeks since she's been working over fashion month across the globe. Other recent Instagram posts show Maxwell hanging out with Romy Madley Croft from The XX and fellow model Barbara Palvin.