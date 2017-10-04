Stella Maxwell is no stranger when it comes to flaunting her figure.

And this time around, the girlfriend of Kristen Stewart has left little to the imagination in a sizzling photo posted on Instagram.

The Victoria's Secret model sent temperatures soaring with the sexy snap which shows her flashing plenty of skin while lying on her back in bed.

While going topless and striking a sultry pose for the camera, the 27-year-old did manage to cover up her modesty with a small bouquet of roses strategically placed on top her bare chest while flaunting her slender figure in just a checked skirt.

Maxwell accentuated her features with subtle eye makeup and a pink lipstick to her pout while wearing her golden tresses in a straight down style.

"Bonne soirée Paris," the 27-year-old wrote alongside the photo that she shared with her 3.3 million Instagram fans, who have been gushing over the snap. One of the admirers said, "You are so beautiful," while another simply added, "QUEEN!!!!!!!!!!!!"

A third fan showered praises and said, "You are amazing", while one exclaimed, "OMG!!! You are F*****G HOTTTT!!"

This is not the first time Maxwell has stripped for the cameras. She sparked fan frenzy when she posed naked for Vogue Brasil in May.

"✨✨✨So grateful! ✨✨✨@voguebrasil May 2017 shot by the amazing @giampaolosgura ✨✨✨✨ Thank you to the wonderful team, makeup @fulviafarolfi hair by @francogobbi1 and styled by @pedrosales_1 @alikavoussi @thelionsny," she wrote next to the cover of Vogue Brasil's May issue on Instagram.

"Girl, you are so beautiful, but this is too much♡," a fan had commented, while another added, "I'm going to buy this magazine and I'll save it forever, you're so beautiful Stella, I love you so much ❤❤."