Ashley Greene, who shot to fame with her role as Alice Cullen in The Twilight Saga, has opened up about her co-star Kristen Stewart's personal life. The former girlfriend of Robert Pattinson had surprised fans when she spoke of her sexuality and in Greene's opinion, "it was really brave of her".

"I'm definitely proud o​f​ her [Stewart]," 30-year-old Greene said in a recent interview while promoting her show, Rogue. She continued, "I think I read somewhere her saying that now that she's being open and honest and kind of true to herself, that she's much happier and she feels much more comfortable."

"I feel like I hear a lot of stories when people are dealing with coming out in that way that it's – I mean, it's something that haunts them for a while, and it's a scary thing, and it's unexpected," she explained and added, "I think it was really brave of her, and I feel like she seems just much happier."

In the recent past, Stewart has been quite vocal about her sexuality and her much-public split from Robert Pattinson that still continues to make headlines.

"When I was dating Rob, the public was the enemy, and that is no way to live. [Coming out] wasn't this grand statement, 'I was so confused! Now I've realized who I am!' I have not been struggling. It just seemed important and topical," she earlier told The Sunday Times.

Her big Saturday Night Live debut turned into an official statement on her coming out. With a healthy mix of wit and sarcasm, not only did the Café Society actress address her sexuality, but also slammed US President Donald Trump for his tweets regarding her alleged cheating scandal.

Stewart explained that if Trump did not like her before he would probably not like her now, "because I'm hosting SNL and I'm, like, so gay, dude".

The actress, who infamously split up with the British actor in 2013, has of-late been linked to Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell.