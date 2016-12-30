Is Kurt Angle returning to WWE in 2017? Multiple reports have cited Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer newsletter as saying that the former WWE superstar has told promoters that he is making his WWE comeback in April.

"For whatever this is worth, and keep in mind this wouldn't be the first time this has been said, but Kurt Angle has told promoters he's doing no more indie dates except one match with Alberto and another with Cody Rhodes, and then going to WWE in April," Meltzer said. (Via Comicbook)

It should be noted that Wrestlemania 33 takes place on 2 April next year and the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is in the same weekend.

"Keep in mind his people have claimed that for some time and WWE sources have denied it. There are all kinds of rumors regarding Angle and WWE, and there would be, since WWE has in recent years changed its position on people who would "never" be back like Warrior and Goldberg," he said.

The development comes just days after a report from PW Stream said that former wrestlers including the Olympic gold medallist were contacted by the WWE about making an appearance at the Royal Rumble, which takes place at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, on 29 January. Besides, Wrestle Zone had reported that Angle will appear on the WWE network in 2017.

Previously, the 47-year-old wrestler, who quit the WWE in 2006 citing health reasons, had also said that Triple H and Vince McMahon are interested in his return to the WWE.

"For me to go back it'd have to be the right match, the right program, and also you have to have interest from Triple H and Vince McMahon. I spoke with them a few months ago, they do have interest. They just don't know what they want to do, and they don't know when," Angle had said in an interview with Comicbook.