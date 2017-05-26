Kyle Walker appears to have bid farewell to Tottenham Hotspur in his latest Instagram post.

Walker's future in north London has looked bleak following a report from the Independent claiming the right-back and manager Mauricio Pochettino have fallen out over long-running issues over the player's fitness and performance in training.

Kieran Trippier took over as Pochettino's first-choice on the right in the final month of the 2016-17 season. The former Burnley defender was given the nod in three of Tottenham's biggest games at the back end of the campaign; the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea, the north London derby against Arsenal and again the victory over Manchester United, the last ever game to be played at White Hart Lane.

Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona have all been credited with interest in the England international, with a move seemingly likely this summer.

Walker has now appeared to say goodbye to Tottenham fans with a 'thank you" message on Instagram.

"A huge thank you to all the Tottenham fans at home and around the world for their incredible support this season,' Walker wrote. "'Glad we've been able to make you smile."

Walker posted a collage of nine photos to spell out his message for Spurs fans.

Tottenham comfortably finished in second place during the 2016-17 Premier League season but with one of the most coveted young squads in Europe, they could face a fight to hold onto their prized assets. Along with Walker, Dele Alli and Eric Dier have also been linked with moves away from the club with former midfielder Jermaine Jenas recently warning exits could beckon if players feel undervalued by their current salaries.

There are certain sides across Europe at the moment that look susceptible if clubs try to sign their players, and Tottenham are one of them," Jenas wrote in his column for BBC Sport.

"Along with Borussia Dortmund and Monaco, they have got plenty of players in their squad that the big boys will be looking to cherry pick from.

"Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is no pushover and there is no way he will let anyone leave cheaply, but my concern is not that there is going to be a fire sale.

"I am more worried about the mentality of the players being affected if they are not being paid what they deserve, and deciding they want to move on."