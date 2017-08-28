Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly on the verge of signing Kylian Mbappe from Monaco on a season-long loan, with the option to buy him for £166m ($214m) next summer.

Sky Sports says PSG have concluded a deal for the 18-year-old Mbappe, although the player is yet to put pen to paper on the agreement.

The Parisian giants are wary of breaching Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations after signing Neymar from Barcelona in a world-record £198m transfer earlier this month and will only sign Mbappe on loan for now.

Real Madrid made a bid for Mbappe earlier this summer but it was turned down by Monaco, while Arsenal, Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester City have also been linked with the forward.

The 18-year-old has refused to sign a contract extension at Monaco and is understood to be keen on joining PSG – the club he supported while growing up in the French capital.

Earlier reports had suggested that PSG winger Lucas Moura could move to Monaco as part of the deal that takes Mbappe to Parc des Princes, but Sky Sports claims that no other player is included in the transfer.

Mbappe was an unused substitute in Monaco's 6-1 win over Marseille at Stade Louis II on Sunday (27 August).

The Guardian also reported that Uefa had cleared the 18-year-old's transfer to PSG and that he could even have a medical in the French capital on Monday (28 August) if things fall into place.

The proposed move comes days after Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin warned that the governing body would punish clubs "severely" if they broke FFP rules.

"I am very serious," Ceferin was reported as saying on Friday (25 August). "We will try to help [the clubs understand the rules]. We will try to advise them on FFP. But if they don't comply, we will punish and we will punish severely.

"I am not talking about [just] PSG. I am talking about every club in Europe. We are monitoring the situation, the transfer window is not closed yet. Trust me, we're working on it."