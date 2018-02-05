Kylie Jenner has won praise from fans and loved ones for keeping her pregnancy away from the public eye.

After releasing a heartfelt statement about giving birth to a "beautiful and healthy baby girl" and a YouTube video documenting her pregnancy, her loyal following have hailed her maturity and believe she'll make a great mother.

One person commented: "Makes me so happy for them. Amazing what they did! And so happy that they felt like they didn't have to share their journey with the world, just with the people who are closest to them! Amazinggg."

While someone else said: "Girls... got to give it to the youngest but most maturest of the clan.. it seems! She has not kept up with the kardashians... whom I love! She has kept her own self pride and also made her arrival of her own little duckling even more special!"

As a third added: "Congratulations Kylie and Travis ❤️ the video actually made me cry. You're gonna be a great mom for sure. Enjoy your little babygirl ."

While Jenner's rapper boyfriend Travis Scott, 25, has yet to post a picture or video of his baby daughter onto Instagram, he shared her date of birth on Twitter, writing to his 2.97 million followers: "2.1.18 4 ever New rager in town. !!!"

The youngest of the main Kardashian-Jenner clan confirmed her pregnancy on Sunday night (4 February) after months of speculation, apologising to fans for "keeping you in the dark."

Her older half-sister Khloe has since posted a snap of the pair with their baby bumps on show in an Instagram post with the words: "Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama."