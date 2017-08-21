They parted ways earlier this year after an on/off three-year romance, and now Kylie Jenner has dished the dirt on why her relationship with Tyga ended.

The 20-year-old star has made some candid admissions on her new reality show for E!, Life of Kylie, with her most recent outburst shedding light on the high-profile break up.

Despite drama following the famous Kardashian-Jenner clan wherever they go, Kylie insisted that there was no big fight with her rapper ex when she came clean about their split.

She said: "There was absolutely not one thing wrong with me and [Tyga]. He and I will always, always have a bond.

"There was no crazy fight, we just decided...Well, I decided that I'm really young. I don't want to look back in five years from now and feel like he took something from me when he's really not that type of person," she added.

The hugely successful entrepreneur – who is making millions with her make-up line Kylie Cosmetics – is now dating another rapper by the name of Travis Scott, 25.

Proving that she has indeed moved on from Tyga, Kylie received an amazing bouquet of flowers from her new man.

Speaking to the Life of Kylie crew about her impressive roses, she said: "Did you guys see all my flowers?"

One producer told her: "It looks like someone is obsessed with you," before Kylie replied: "I hope the person I'm dating's obsessed with me."

Kylie's parent Caitlyn Jenner also made a cameo in the episode, stopping by her mansion. Kylie later claimed how their relationship has strengthened since Caitlyn's transition.

The episode also stars Kylie's best friend and rising singer Jordyn Woods, who had an awkward run-in with Tyga while attending Coachella.

Kylie recently shared a busty snap of herself with Jordyn on Instagram which amassed 2.6m likes. The pair wowed in cut-out swimsuits as Kylie captioned the shot: "summers almost over party".

Life of Kylie continues on Sunday at 9pm on E!