Kylie Jenner took to social media to claim that paparazzi photos of hers in over-sized clothes have been photoshopped. This is the first time the fashion entrepreneur has spoken out since the rumours of her pregnancy began circulating back in September.

The photos posted by the Daily Mail features Kylie, Kris and sister Kourtney Kardashian at an airport on Sunday (5 November). Kylie is seen wearing a black Yeezy "Calabasas" sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, as the website claimed that this is the first time the 20-year-old debuted her bump.

She shared the photos, and wrote on Twitter, "First of all, if you're going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps, check for the crooked lines in the background. 2nd photo is clearly altered."

The photos were taken by a photographer from X17Online, which responded to the reality star's tweet, saying the pics are "100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives – all organic and all REAL!"

The Daily Mail too has refused the photoshop claims and said in the report, "DailyMail.com can confirm the pictures have not been digitally altered."

Kylie's Twitter followers are obviously confused about the reality star's pregnancy speculation, as one user asked, "So, are u pregnant or not?" while another tweeted, "So is all these pregnant rumours lies or what?"

Someone wrote on Twitter, "Why is she in hiding, wearing baggy clothes and only showing her shoulders up? Either she's pregnant or found the lord."

Another user speculated by saying, "Don't you think if she denied it, the rumours would be no more. I like Kylie but her leading us on like this is ridiculous. Either you are or you're not. The in-between is really getting old."

The rumours about the successful entrepreneur expecting a baby girl with boyfriend Travis Scott began in September. People magazine reportedly confirmed the make-up mogul's pregnancy news and quoted a source as saying, "They started telling friends a few weeks ago. The family has known for quite some time. She is REALLY excited and so is Travis!"