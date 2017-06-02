Reality star Kylie Jenner has a lot on her plate at the moment – she just launched a new range of cosmetics and is also looking forward to her upcoming reality show Life of Kylie. But amid all this the social media queen doesn't fail to treat her fans to her glamorous pictures.

In a bid to promote her new lip kit, the KUWTK star took the Instagram to share a sensuous picture that effectively steals attentions off her lips. The 19-year-old entrepreneur stripped down to her black mesh lingerie as she smoldered into the lenses for the promotional picture.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 1, 2017 at 1:06pm PDT

Kylie, who is no stranger to flaunting curves on social media, put her svelte figure on full display while posing against some white linen. Complementing her sensuous look was natural make-up with a hint of nude lip shade from her collection.

The sultry image was shared on Thursday, and within hours fans flocked to the comments section to complement the teenager on her brazen beauty. "So beautifull u been the best looking one evem before u made urself even more gorgeous, (sic)" one of Kylie's followers shared.

While another Instagram user wondered if the lipstick maven would be interested in shooting for Playboy. A second user wrote, "she will soon break the internet. the pressure is on her," while someone else reignited the plastic surgery rumours referring to her derriere.

The latest picture comes just days after elder Kardashian sister, Khloe, announced her new cosmetic range in collaboration with Kylie.

"In love with the Koko! My new 4-piece lip set and face palette just launched on KylieCosmetics.com! You guys are going to LOVE these new shades," the 32-year-old TV star shared on Instagram.

The rounds of promotions continued on social media with Kylie following up with another shot this time featuring both her and Khloe. Some images also showed close-up shots of the teenager, particularly focusing on her new lip hues.

ðŸ­ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 27, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

ðŸ”¥ DOLL MATTE LIP .. launching in the new Koko Kollection Kit 5/31 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 25, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Apart from the regular Instagram appearances, Kylie fans will be seeing a new side of the reality star when her E! show premieres on 6 July.

Teasing what comes next, Kylie reveals in a promo video, "There are two sides to me - there's an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with and who I really am around my friends."