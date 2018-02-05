Kylie Jenner fans are convinced the reality television star has named her baby daughter Butterfly.

Eagle-eyed Kardashian-Jenner fans took to Twitter in their droves to claim the cosmetics mogul had named her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott after the insect, after dropping a series of hints.

There are butterflies in the baby's nursery and both Jenner and Scott have had matching butterfly tattoos done. Jenner also stepped out wearing a necklace adorned with colourful butterflies in the baby announcement YouTube video.

One confident fan tweeted: "Watch Kylie Jenner's babies name be 'butterfly.'"

While another said: "I'm calling it now kylie Jenner named her baby butterfly... I'm not happy about it I'm just calling it now."

The youngest of the main Kardashian-Jenner clan confirmed her pregnancy on Sunday night (4 February) after months of speculation, apologising to fans for "keeping you in the dark".

She has since been hailed for her maturity over keeping the pregnancy away from the public eye.

One person commented on her Instagram post: "Makes me so happy for them. Amazing what they did! And so happy that they felt like they didn't have to share their journey with the world, just with the people who are closest to them! Amazinggg."

While someone else said: "Girls... got to give it to the youngest but most maturest of the clan.. it seems! She has not kept up with the kardashians... whom I love! She has kept her own self pride and also made her arrival of her own little duckling even more special!"

Her older half-sister Khloe has since posted a snap of the pair with their baby bumps on show in an Instagram post with the words: "Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama love big mama."