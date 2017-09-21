Kylie Jenner is the queen of racy social media photos. The 20-year-old makeup entrepreneur took to Instagram to post rather raunchy photos, wherein she is seen flaunting her curves in a white bodysuit with a corset belt.

The Life Of Kylie star ditched her bra and showed off her slim waist for the revealing photo. She posed with her hands on her derriere and is seen leaning against a wall. She captioned the busty Instagram pic with a simple hearts emoji.

The Jenner's eye-popping snap caused a fan frenzy on Instagram as her whopping 97.5 million followers flocked to the comments section to praise the blonde beauty.

A fan of the Kardashian clan commented, "You're so pretty, teach me your ways," another noted, "You're so beautiful! The post which has racked 1,377,469 likes in just a few hours of its upload has been called "spectacular" and "gorgeous" by many of Kylie followers.

An ardent fan described his love for Kylie saying, "Now, whatever you do is not the matter, the matter is that the love that I have for you ok," another cheekily noted, "Hot stuff here".

"Breaking the internet is obviously your thing," said another social media follower. This is not the first time the 20-year-old has caused a fan frenzy with her sexy social media post.

Back on 18 September, Jenner posted a photo flaunting her breasts in a very revealing fishnet lingerie, which also highlighted her flat stomach and curvy bottom.

Kylie, who has her own E! reality show which follows her personal and professional life, featured in the latest promo for season 14 of her family's reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kylie is joined by sisters Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian-West, Khloe, Kourtney and mom Kris Jenner, as the ladies recreate their original opening credits from there pilot season in the preview.