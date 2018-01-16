Kris Jenner is worried about Kylie after "somebody" was caught trying to take pictures of her daughter at her own home.

During the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the momager said that she feels bad that people who have been hired to do chores at her 20-year-old daughter's home are trying to "exploit a certain situation".

It will be stressful on Kylie "to have somebody in her own home trying to snap pictures" of her when she is not aware, Kris said, adding that it is "extremely upsetting when you feel like you can't be in your own bedroom or bathroom".

"You want to be able to trust the people that you're surrounded by, but we have to really be on alert at all time," she was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

Kris' comments on the show came right after rumours about Kylie being in labour circulated on social media on 12 January night, with the UK publication reporting that people were almost convinced about the reality star giving birth to her first child at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles.

A screengrab of a post of Travis Scott may have added fuel to the speculation, the report added. The rapper's post that was widely circulated on Twitter had a caption reading, "Make it home to ya one way or another". However, it was later found to be a hoax as the post was from December 2016.

Kylie was first hit with pregnancy rumours in September 2016, but neither she nor her family members have commented on the rumours so far.

However, a recent report from the Us Weekly claimed that Kylie has already baby-proofed her home ahead of the rumoured arrival of her first child. "The nursery is done. She's a go-getter like her mother (Kris Jenner). No way she waited long to set that up! ... Anything sharp has already been taken out," a source told the publication.