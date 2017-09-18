Kylie Jenner is no stranger to posting racy selfies on her social media page, but the reality star turned things up a notch as she flaunted her breasts in a very revealing fishnet lingerie on Sunday, 17 September.

The Life Of Kylie star posed for her most revealing selfie yet in a black bra, with matching lacy bottom for the Instagram upload. The snap, which features her in dark open hair, also highlighted her flat stomach and curvy bottom.

Fans of the 20-year-old fashion entrepreneur are going gaga over her sexy Instagram post as her comments section was flooded with fire emojis from followers sharing their approval.

A user commented, "you are the best girl in our world," another replied, " Smoking hot" in the comments section. The post was clearly a hit among her fans as it racked up a whopping 136,022 likes in just 10 hours of its upload.

An Instagram user said, "hotness level is crossing," another noted, "Beautiful and exciting." One curious user asked about her bum ink and wrote, "What's tattooed on the booty?

Calling the reality star perfect, a follower of her said, "Ohhhhh my gosh girl perfect 1010." Amid all the compliment, some fans are not too happy with her post and accused her of trying too hard.

A critic wrote, "Girl u try too hard that's why you are not an icon. Cuz you are not effortless, " while another asked, "Why such a beautiful person has to dress like that just curious why."

The 20-year-old's show Life of Kylie's finale aired this Sunday (17 September) wherein she and her best friend Jordyn Woods underwent a "commitment ceremony" while visiting Peru together.

Speaking about her commitment ceremony with Woods, Kylie told People, "It's like a marriage for friends. I want people to know that we're more than that. She's my girlfriend. I care for her like I care for my girlfriend."