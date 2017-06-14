Despite being the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner has been making waves on social media with her sultry looks. One feature that continue to garner attention is her large lips.

The gradual increase in Jenner's pout has started to give her an "abnormal look", according to experts.

"Unfortunately the large lips which she has give her an abnormal look, ruining the balance of her face — where the lips should accentuate her looks, not be the main feature on her face," Dr Kirk Brandow, a plastic surgeon, explained in a recent interview.

"When one looks at her, all you see is lips, similar to someone who has had breast implants which are much too large and when you look at the person, all you see is big boobs," the Philadelphia-based plastic surgeon told Hollywood Life.

Jenner's large lips give her "more of a fake, cosmetic surgery look" instead of the "natural girl next door, high fashion model look," according to Brandow. The teen's allegedly accentuated features have been "putting her in the housewives of Beverly Hills of opulence, without regard for true, natural beauty which is what most of us aspire to have", he added.

Adding to the debate on whether the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has had her lips enhanced surgically, plastic surgeon Matthew Schulman said, "They definitely appear to be larger than in previous photos."

"The upper lip is fuller and the lower lip has a classic 'pillow' look that can be created with a specific injection technique," Schulman explained to the gossip site.

While Schulman notes Jenner's fuller lips, he attributes the change to both makeup techniques and swelling. "It may be a little of both. I have no doubt that her lips are fuller. However, there is also probably lip liner that is 'overdrawn' making her lips look even larger," the doctor said.

ðŸ­ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 27, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Jenner's Instagram account includes several shots of her pout as the cosmetic queen continues to promote her famous lip-kit range. While the debate over her lips seems ceaseless, the teen had admitted to getting temporary lip fillers two years ago.

"I have temporary lip fillers, it's just an insecurity of mine and it's what I wanted to do...I want to admit to the lips, but people are so quick to judge me on everything, so I might have tiptoed around the truth, but I didn't lie," she had said in a KUWTK clip.