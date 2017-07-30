LA Galaxy president Chris Klein has confirmed that the MLS club are interested in signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is a free agent after being released by Manchester United at the end of last season.

However, Klein said he expected the 35-year-old striker to stay in Europe next season.

Ibrahimovic was United's top scorer in the 2016/17 season with 28 goals, but he suffered a serious knee injury in April and is not expected to return to action for many more months.

The Sweden forward is still using United's facilities during his rehabilitation and Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that the club could offer him a new deal once he completes his recovery.

"We have an incredible relationship with Zlatan and his agent," Klein was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"He loves our club, and he loves LA. We have an interest in him. I think, for now, he wants to stay in Europe.

"Our doors are open for a player like that. We have rights to him in our league. We'll see where that goes."

Mourinho said earlier this week that Ibrahimovic's injury had forced the club to spend big on Romelu Lukaku, who moved to Old Trafford for an initial £75m ($99m) from Everton earlier this month.

"We spent big money on a striker because, with strikers, you either spend or you don't get," he was reported as saying.

"We spent because of what happened to Zlatan and we cannot allow ourselves to be without an important, strong striker for the first six months of the season."

Ibrahimovic's agent Mino Raiola said last month that several clubs had expressed interest in signing his client.

"Many clubs have asked for Zlatan," Raiola was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "He can play two more years and will stay in Europe, 100%."