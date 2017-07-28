Neymar's proposed transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain could be set for a new major twist after La Liga president Javier Tebas revealed they are set to take legal action against the Ligue 1 side over a potential breach of Uefa's financial fair play (FFP) regulations.

PSG - as well as Manchester City - were sanctioned in 2014 for breaching FFP rules, with their transfer outlay being capped and their Champions League squad for the 2014-2015 campaign being reduced to 21 players as a result.

Last week, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu warned PSG of potential new sanctions after it emerged that the Ligue 1 side were considering meeting Neymar's €222m (£198.6m, $260.8m) release clause to lure him away from Barcelona.

"These clauses are impossible to activate, if you want to comply with the financial fair play," Bartomeu said. "If someone doesn't want to comply, then of course it can be activated. He is not on the market."

Bartomeu added: "He has a contract for the coming four years and, of course, we count on him. He's part of our team. He's part of this trident."

Barcelona's vice-president Jordi Mestre also guaranteed that Neymar will "200 per cent' stay at the club following another impressive 2016-2017 campaign at the Nou Camp where he scored 20 goals and providing 27 assists in 45 appearances.

However, reports in France are suggesting that the Ligue 1 side are planning to go ahead and sign the Brazilian ace in a record deal, having already convinced Neymar to make the move with a salary worth around £30m-a-season.

La Liga president Tebas has now sent a new warning to PSG after revealing they will take legal action against the French giants.

The drastic measure come amid the ongoing Neymar saga but Tebas points out La Liga will pursue action whatever happens in the proposed transfer, in order to avoid a scenario where foreign clubs have an illegal advantage over their La Liga counterparts.

"We will do it because it violates the Uefa's financial fair play regulation and the competition rules from the European Union. We will take the case to Uefa and if they ignore it, we will take it to the Swiss courts and to Brussels, and we do not rule out going to the French and Spanish courts. We are going to present it immediately," Tebas said to Mundo Deportivo.

Tebas also stressed Friday's action was not prompted by Barcelona, but an initiative La Liga are undertaking of their own accord.

Asked if the complaint is related with PSG's attempts to sign Neymar, he replied: "No, it's because of everything that has come out in the media and because it was planned [before the Neymar saga]. If we did not do it earlier, is it because I wanted to discuss it with Uefa first and so I told president [Aleksander] Ceferin. What I have read worries me and La Liga can not sit back and do nothing. It's not a Barcelona issue, it's a matter [which affects] all the Spanish football. Today it [affects] Barça [because of Neymar's saga] but tomorrow it could be Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or another."