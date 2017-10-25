The Labour party have suspended their Sheffield Hallam MP, Jared O'Mara, after claims he made sexist and homophobic remarks.

The MP, who ousted former deputy prime minister Nick Clegg from his seat in the last election, has come under fire for the comments he made between 2002 and 2004.

The Labour party announced that they had launched a probe into the comments on Tuesday (25 October) amid calls from senior members of the party for him to be suspended.

His comments which targeted the band Girls Aloud, also picked on Michelle McManus, claiming that she only won Pop Idol "because she was fat" and suggested it would be funny if jazz star Jamie Cullum was "sodomised with his own piano".

Prominent MPs including Labour's Jess Philips said that it was right to suspend the MP who had already resigned from his seat on the Commons Women and Equalities Committee.

More to follow. This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

