The UK Labour party has suspended Kelvin Hopkins, MP for Luton North while "allegations" are being investigated, the party has said.

"On the basis of allegations received by the Labour Party today, Kelvin Hopkins has been suspended from party membership, and therefore the Labour whip, while an investigation takes place." A spokesperson told Sky News.

"The Labour Party takes all such complaints extremely seriously and has robust procedures in place to deal with them."

76-year-old Hopkins has held the Luton North seat since 1997. He was also a councillor for the Luton Borough Council during the 70s. Between October and November 2016, Hopkins served under Jeremy Corbyn as Shadow Secretary of Culture, Media and Sport.

Labour did not comment on the nature of the allegations, but Sky News reported that it was believed Hopkins had been the subject of a sexual harassment complaint. Westminster is currently in the throes of a sexual harassment scandal, as stories abound of MP's inappropriate conduct.

On Wednesday, 1 November Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon resigned after allegations that he touched a female journalist's knee a number of times at a dinner in 2002. In his resignation letter Fallon said: "A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs in recent days, including some about my previous conduct.

"Many of these have been false, but I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the Armed Forces that I have the honour to represent."

Fallon was replaced on Thursday by the now-former Chief Whip, Gavin Williamson.