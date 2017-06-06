Conservatives

Enact a Great Repeal Bill to pull all EU law into UK law so that MPs can scrap, amend or build on the legislation.

Will not bring the European Union's Charter of Fundamental Rights into UK law.

Seek a bespoke customs deal with Brussels and drop the UK's full access to the EU single market.

Maintain a deep and special partnership with the EU.

Workers' rights conferred on British citizens from the UK's membership of the EU will remain.