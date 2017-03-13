Jeremy Corbyn will lead a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament on Monday (13 March) in bid to get MPs to vote in favour of unilaterally guaranteeing the residency rights of the more than three million EU nationals in the UK.

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell is expected to join the Labour leader at the rally, which coincides with the House of Commons' vote on two amendments backed by the House of Lords to the government's Article 50 bill – a "meaningful vote" on the final Brexit deal for MPs and peers and guaranteeing EU nationals' rights.

"Labour opposes the government's refusal to guarantee the rights of the three million EU citizens, who have made Britain their home and contribute to our society and economy," Corbyn said.

"Their future, and the future of British nationals living in the EU, should not be used as a bargaining chip, which is why Labour is seeking to amend the Article 50 legislation to secure their rights."

The evening protest is being organised by the NUS International Students' Campaign, pro-Corbyn pressure group Momentum and the People's Assembly.

But despite the government's setback in the Lords, Brexit Secretary David Davis will urge MPs to reject the amendments in the Commons on Monday.

"However they voted in the referendum, the majority of people now want the Prime Minister to be able to get on with the job," he said.

"By a majority of four to one, MPs passed straightforward legislation allowing the Government to move ahead with no strings attached. I will be asking MPs to send the legislation back to the House of Lords in its original form so that we can start building a Global Britain and a strong new partnership with the EU.

"Our new position in the world means we can restore national self-determination, build new trading links and become even more global in spirit and action."

Theresa May has promised to invoke Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and trigger two-year-long Brexit negotiations by the end of March. If the draft legislation is backed without amendments in the Commons on Monday, the UK prime minister is expected to make the move on Tuesday.

The government has pledged to make the future status of EU nationals in the UK and British citizens on the continent a top priority in the Brexit talks. Ministers have also promised to hold a "meaningful vote" in parliament on the final divorce deal.