The lack of any new signings in the summer transfer window to date could prove to be a blessing in disguise for Tottenham heading into the new season, according to former England striker Gary Lineker.

Spurs are the only side in England's top four divisions yet to make a summer signing, despite the north London club having sold Federico Fazio, Clinton N'Jie, Nabil Bentaleb and Kyle Walker during the transfer window.

Lineker said the lack of a major squad upheaval at Spurs could help them make a strong start to the season, while rivals such as Manchester City and Chelsea take time to bed in the new players they have brought in over the summer.

"It is all very well when you supporters say 'we have not made enough signings, we need three or four new players coming in', but if you look at Spurs they are actually quite a strong team," the former Barcelona striker was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail.

"It could perhaps upset the equilibrium a little bit by bringing in three or four faces, other teams that have, [like] Manchester City and Manchester United, they don't know how they are going to adapt immediately.

"They have got the problem of knowing their best team, the best selection, the best system that suits those particular players."

Lineker added that Spurs' arch-rivals Arsenal could also benefit from having a stable squad, with the Gunners only having brought in Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette as new additions.

"Tottenham, and [Arsenal manager] Arsene [Wenger] as well has not brought in too many players, and they might steal a march, get off to a good start because they are the teams which have familiarity amongst themselves and they know what is the best way of playing, so it is not necessarily an advantage to bring in loads of players every summer," he said.