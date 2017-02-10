Lahore Qalandars will take on Quetta Gladiators in the first of the two Twenty20 fixtures (T20) scheduled for the day in the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, 10 February.

The Qalandars endured a disappointing run in the inaugural edition of the PSL, where they finished at the bottom of the table. Out of the eight matches played, they managed only two wins and those came against Friday's opponent and Peshawar Zalmi.

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum will lead the Lahore-based side in the second season of the PSL. He will be looking to lead his side from the front with his explosive batting skills.

His compatriot Grant Elliot will be crucial down the order, while England opener Jason Roy became the latest addition to Lahore Qalandars. McCullum and Roy will be key in helping their side to get a good start against the Gladiators. West Indies star spinner Sunil Narine will be the key player in the bowling attack.

Kevin Pietersen and Luke Wright will be key for Quetta Gladiators as they look to seal the title in the second edition of the tournament. The Gladiators lost the 2016 PSL final to eventual winners Islamabad United.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 11:30am GMT. Live coverage is Prime TV in the United Kingdom. PSL's official Youtube channel will provide the live coverage of the match across the globe.

Prediction

Lahore Qalandars to win

Betting Odds (bet365)

Lahore Qalandars to win: 8/11

Quetta Gladiators to win: 11/10

Lahore Qalandars

Possible XI: Brendon McCullum (c), Azhar Ali, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Tanvir, Sunil Narine, Umar Akmal, Jason Roy, Yasir Shah, James Franklin, Mohammad Rizwan, Cameron Delport, Fakhar Zaman, Bilawal Bhatti, Ghulam Mudassar, Usman Qadir, Grant Elliot, Chris Green, Saif Badar, Mohammad Irfan (Jr.), Zafar Gohar

Quetta Gladiators

Possible XI: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Umar Gul, Asad Shafiq, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Nawaz, Kevin Pietersen, Luke Wright, Rilee Rossouw, Mahmudullah Riyad, Anwar Ali, Tymal Mills, Hassan Khan, Nathan McCullum, Thisara Perera, Bismillah Khan, Mir Hamza, Zulfiqar Babar, Saad Nasim, Umar Amin, Noor Wali.

Below is a list of TV channels that will air the game around the world: