Lamar Odom is reportedly "madly in love" with Khloe Kardashian and wants her current boyfriend Tristan Thompson to know about it. The former NBA star has recently admitted that he still has the feelings for his ex-wife and wants her 'back' in his life.

"Lam needs TT to know how madly in love he still is with Khloe and wants Tristan to understand that he and Khloe have unfinished business. Lam doesn't want to disrespect what they have, but he thinks Tristan is just like James Harden and French Montana — a placeholder in her life for when he returns, a source told Hollywood Life.

In the promo for an upcoming episode of the show The Doctor, the 37-year-old admitted to being in a 'dark place' that triggered his suicidal thought prior to his drug overdose incident at the Love Ranch. Upon asked by the show host Travis Lane Stork about what he is looking forward to after his rehab stint, the former LA Lakers star fought back his tears and answered, "Honestly, I want my wife back."

The interview was shot soon after Odom left the rehabilitation center where he checked in "to focus on himself" and seek "professional help for the sake of his children." The episode, which will air on 17 January, will contain the pre and post rehab interviews of Odom where he will talk about his near death encounter at the brothel, his relationship with the Kardashian sister and his family.

Khloe withdrew her divorce petition and supported her ex-husband during his near-fatal overdose and post medical complications. Their divorce was later finalised in December 2016.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star is dating NBA player Tristan.