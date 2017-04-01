Around 92 people have been killed in landslides in Colombia, the Red Cross have reported.

More than 200 people are missing.

The landslides occurred after heavy rain overnight caused rivers to overflow, flooding homes in Putumayo province.

President Juan Manuel Santos has said military forces are being deployed as part of an emergency response.

The BBC reports that Putumayo's governor Sorrel Aroca has said that entire neighbourhoods have been buried in mud.

More to follow.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

