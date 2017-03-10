Police are appealing for information to help find thieves responsible for stealing millions of dollars worth of make-up in Los Angeles.

The LAPD said 100,000 packages of the Modern Renaissance eyeshadow was taken from a warehouse which houses Anastasia Beverly Hills products.

Police believe the thieves cut a hole in the roof of the warehouse before scaling down to steal around $4.5m worth of the high-end make-up pallets between 28 and 30 January, according to the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division.

The Modern Renaissance eyeshadow palette sell for around $42 each.

No description of the suspects has been released by police at this stage of the investigation and there is no available CCTV footage of the theft, according to LAPD spokesperson Tony Im.

Anastasia Beverly Hills have yet to respond to the theft which occurred at their warehouse located in 400 block of North Bedford Drive.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this crime has been urged to contact police at (818) 832-7510.