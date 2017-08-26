Rich Piana's girlfriend Chanel Jansen has penned a heartfelt note for the celebrity bodybuilder. The athlete community and fans of the former Mr California were left shattered after he collapsed before his girlfriend and slipped into a coma last week and died on Friday, 25 August.

In her touching tribute, Jansen remembered her late boyfriend by sharing an adorable selfie in which she and Piana are smiling ear to ear. Reminiscing the loving moments they shared together throughout their relationship, she captioned the image: "I will always remember how much I love holding his hand. I will always remember how I felt so loved when he would wake up and kiss me on the forehead. I will always remember how I had it great with the love of my life. I will always remember I was loved by the most amazing man I've ever known."

With his sudden death, Chanel admits she will have a 'hole in her heart' permanently. "I will always remember there's a hole in my heart where he will always belong. I will always remember that someday when it's my time-he will fill that space inside me and I'll be whole again."

"We just finished watching the Notebook yesterday and I said 'That's how it was supposed to be. We were supposed to go together. So when it's my time someday-come find me and take me where we're supposed to go because I don't want to go anywhere without you," her emotional tribute reads.

The real cause of the death of the 46-year-old is yet to be known but law enforcement officers previously said in a statement that he may have collapsed and eventually died due to a possible overdose.

On Friday, the late athlete's former wife Sara announced the tragic news via her Facebook post. "You truly touched many people's hearts and helped so many!!! It inspired me in many ways to see the huge impact you had on people all over the world. Thank you Rich for teaching me so much about life, whether it was the easy or the hard way. We had our ups and downs but we sure had an awesome time in each other's presence along with us fighting through some dark times together."

Just like his family, fans are equally shocked over the news and many offered their condolences to Piana's girlfriend Rachel and his family. "I'm so sorry for your lost beautiful girl head up aye, just no gods gathered another angel and he's in a better place now," said one. "I'm so sorry for your loss. I didn't meet him but wish I did. You both are an inspiration to us all. I didn't want to believe the news. R.i.p Rich," added another.