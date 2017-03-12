- Liverpool can extend lead over fifth place Arsenal to five points with victory.
- Jurgen Klopp's side have failed to win seven out of 14 games against sides from the bottom half of the Premier League table.
- Burnley can go 10th with first win since January.
- Clarets not won at Anfield since 1974.
Burnley in place at Anfield.
Teams should be with us at the top of the hour, but how will both sides line up?
Liverpool are without Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson, while Dejan Lovren and Roberto Firmino are likely to miss out.
Steven Defour and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are out for Burnley, but Tom Heaton returns after illness.
With Tottenham, Arsenal and the Manchester clubs distracted by the FA Cup, Liverpool have the chance to put daylight between themselves and those side outside of the Champions League places - as well as putting pressure on the teams above - with victory over Burnley today.
Jurgen Klopp's men however have struggled against sides below them in the league, failing to win seven of their 14 matches when pitted with opponents in the bottom half. Sean Dyche's side are at a bit of a low ebb, but three more wins between now and the end of the campaign will assure they complete survive in their first season back in the Premier League.
All the team news and updates ahead of the 4pm kick-off, on the way.