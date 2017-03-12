Live Eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur aim to reach semi-final for first time since 2012.

2004 runners-up Millwall have already knocked out three Premier League sides on run to last eight.

Arsenal and Manchester City already in the draw for the semi-finals at Wembley.

Now 13:25 Plenty of police presence in north London this afternoon in the hope of curtailing any potential pre-match trouble.

13 min 13:12 Steve Morison is back from the start for Millwall today. With previous Premier League experience, can he shock Tottenham this afternoon?

17 min 13:08 Two alterations made by Neil Harris from Millwall's win over MK Dons. Onyedinma and Ferguson drop out and in come injury returnees Steve Morison and Jed Wallace. More of less full strength after the south Londoners, but Jordan Archer does miss out on a return to White Hart Lane.

19 min 13:05 Four changes made by Spurs. Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier, Son Heung-Min and Harry Winks come into the starting eleven. Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Christian Eriksen and Moussa Dembele - who is not even on the bench - are left out.

31 min 12:53 Big police operation in and around north London this afternoon. For an insight into the sophistication of the police presence, below is a good video captured from the scene. Tottenham x Milwall hoje. clima tenso para chegada da famosa torcida do Milwall -desafio para a polÃ­cia e para torcida do Tottenham. pic.twitter.com/yEygFhbqzw — Joao Castelo-Branco (@j_castelobranco) March 12, 2017

46 min 12:39 Teams should be with us in the next 20 minutes, but how might both sides line up? Erik Lamela and Danny Rose are definitely out for Tottenham, who are expected to recall Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks. Steve Morison and Jed Wallace have recently returned for Millwall and should be available. But former Spurs 'keeper Jordan Archer is a doubt having missed the last four games.