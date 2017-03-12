- Eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur aim to reach semi-final for first time since 2012.
- 2004 runners-up Millwall have already knocked out three Premier League sides on run to last eight.
- Arsenal and Manchester City already in the draw for the semi-finals at Wembley.
Plenty of police presence in north London this afternoon in the hope of curtailing any potential pre-match trouble.
News regarding Mousa Dembele's absence today, which is due to an ankle injury.
Steve Morison is back from the start for Millwall today. With previous Premier League experience, can he shock Tottenham this afternoon?
Pochettino looking absolutely glorious in today's pre-match programme. Can only imagine he has his photo hanging in his house.
Two alterations made by Neil Harris from Millwall's win over MK Dons. Onyedinma and Ferguson drop out and in come injury returnees Steve Morison and Jed Wallace. More of less full strength after the south Londoners, but Jordan Archer does miss out on a return to White Hart Lane.
Four changes made by Spurs. Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier, Son Heung-Min and Harry Winks come into the starting eleven. Hugo Lloris, Kyle Walker, Christian Eriksen and Moussa Dembele - who is not even on the bench - are left out.
Teams in from White Hart Lane...
Big police operation in and around north London this afternoon. For an insight into the sophistication of the police presence, below is a good video captured from the scene.
Having already seen off three Premier League clubs this season, Millwall won't be overawed by today's challenge.
The FA Cup continues to cause excitement.
Teams should be with us in the next 20 minutes, but how might both sides line up?
Erik Lamela and Danny Rose are definitely out for Tottenham, who are expected to recall Michel Vorm, Kieran Trippier and Harry Winks.
Steve Morison and Jed Wallace have recently returned for Millwall and should be available. But former Spurs 'keeper Jordan Archer is a doubt having missed the last four games.
Bournemouth, Watford and Leicester have already been vanquished from the FA Cup by Millwall, but can they add another name to that list and reach the semi-final? Neil Harris' League One promotion contenders travel to Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, just a win away from a trip to Wembley.
But with the Premier League title all-but out of sight, Mauricio Pochettino's hopes of ending his major trophy drought rest on the FA Cup. Champions League qualification might be the priority but what a way it would be the start a new era at Spurs with a piece of silverware. Today is the last cup tie to played at the old White Hart Lane, and Daniel Levy will want to see a send off fitting of this old ground.
Team news and updates on the way ahead of the 2pm kick-off.