Lauren Goodger may only be 31-years-old, but she felt it was the right time to give her skin a little lift.

The former Towie star is keen on cosmetically enhancing her looks, having had a nose job and lip fillers among other cosmetic surgeries in the past, and took to Instagram to share the results of her latest procedure.

Goodger said she felt "wonderful" after undergoing a non-surgical facelift treatment loved by celebrities including Katie Price, which aims to slow down ageing and tighten the skin.

Mark Wright's former fiancée wowed in her mirror selfie taken at the skin clinic, wearing an all-black outfit consisting of a cleavage-baring top and slimming black trousers as she sported aviator sunglasses and scraped her hair back into a high ponytail.

She captioned the picture: "Just left @natashalucyclinics and once again I feel wonderful ! Could come here everyday if I could! Girls you got to try Profhilo .. follow @natashalucyclinics #face #skin#essex #clinic #natashalucyclincs".

The clinic subsequently shared her picture and revealed more about the procedure she opted for, writing: "A pleasure to welcome back @laurenrosegoodger to #NatashaLucyclinics today for her continued #PROFHILO treatment, designed to reveal a fresher & more youthful you with no surgical enhancement."

Fans were quick to praise Goodger's new look, with one person exclaiming: "Jesus girl! Your look absolutely amazing!!!! What a little hottie! Miss ya x".

Another fan paid her more compliments: "You look absolutely gorgeous Lauren xxx" while a third added: "You look so stunning Lauren ❤️❤️".

The TV star is bouncing back from her recent dramatic split from jailbird Joey Morrison, which saw her hit rock bottom when she broke down in tears on Loose Women.

Her latest tweet says: "For the first time in ages I've started to feel like me again...I feel at peace and happy!More energy so I had my first session back at gym".

Goodger rose to fame on reality show The Only Way Is Essex which she starred in from 2010 to 2012. In the series, she was known for her tumultuous relationship with Wright, who is now married to television actress Michelle Keegan.