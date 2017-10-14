Arsenal have received a double injury boost ahead of their late kickoff against Watford on Saturday (14 October) after Laurent Koscielny and Sead Kolasinac took part in full training with the rest of the squad.

Arsene Wenger had revealed during his pre-match press conference that there were slight doubts over the aforementioned duo owing to their respective injuries. Koscielny skipped the recently concluded international break due to an Achilles injury, while Kolasinac returned from duty with Bosnia with a slight hip problem.

"I haven't everyone because some are back today, some tomorrow like Alexis," said Wenger. "Kolasinac has a hip problem, we lost Mustafi for 4-6 weeks. I have concern. I will decide tomorrow what I will do. Koscielny has a final test tomorrow, at the moment he is not available. He trained on his own and the signs are positive so he has a test tomorrow."

The duo were pictured training with the rest of the first-team squad on Friday and it will come as a big boost to the manager who is already facing a six-week spell without one of his key defenders in Shkodran Mustafi.

The Gunners defender suffered a torn ligament during Germany's win over Azerbaijan in the international break and Wenger confirmed that Mustafi is unlikely to be available until after the next international break in November.

Koscielny is likely to revert to the centre of Wenger's three-man defence after playing most of the games on the right side. Nacho Monreal and Rob Holding are likely to be his partners while Kolasinac will take up his position at left wing-back.

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last four games in the Premier League with their last defeat coming at the hands of Liverpool in August and Wenger will be keen to maintain the run going into what is one of the busiest periods of the campaign. The north London club face games in the Premier League, Europa League and the Carabao Cup.