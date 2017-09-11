Laverne Cox
Laverne Cox attends day 2 of the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards on 10 September 2017 in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNeilson Barnard/Getty Images

The red carpet at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards was set ablaze thanks to Laverne Cox. The Orange Is the New Black actress made heads turn in an eye-popping ensemble on the second night of the event in Los Angeles on 10 September.

Cox showed off a whole lot of leg and a bit of her derriere in a form-fitting Mikael D gown. The black and gold dress featured a see-through section across part of her chest and one sleeve while the other side had a waist-high slit held together with gold chain-links.

The 32-year-old accessorised the look with a gold chain, bracelet, rings and a matching box clutch.

Fans of the transgender icon were stunned by the figure-revealing outfit and praised her on Instagram for carrying it off with such confidence.

At the Creative Emmys, Cox presented a trophy and was also nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in Netflix's OITNB. The award, however, went to Alexis Bledel for her role as Emily/Ofglen in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star recently signed on to be the face of the brand ambassador for Beyonce's athleisure brand Ivy Park's FW/17 campaign. She is also working on a pilot episode for ABC of Spirited, a Ghost-inspired drama produced by Elizabeth Banks.

The drama follows a fake psychic (Cox) who discovers that she can really speak to the dead and decides to start using her gift to help people. "I feel the spirits. I am so excited about this new project. Thanks Liz Banks, Warner Brothers and ABC," she wrote on Instagram to celebrate the pilot order.