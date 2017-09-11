The red carpet at the 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards was set ablaze thanks to Laverne Cox. The Orange Is the New Black actress made heads turn in an eye-popping ensemble on the second night of the event in Los Angeles on 10 September.

Cox showed off a whole lot of leg and a bit of her derriere in a form-fitting Mikael D gown. The black and gold dress featured a see-through section across part of her chest and one sleeve while the other side had a waist-high slit held together with gold chain-links.

The 32-year-old accessorised the look with a gold chain, bracelet, rings and a matching box clutch.

Fans of the transgender icon were stunned by the figure-revealing outfit and praised her on Instagram for carrying it off with such confidence.

At the Creative Emmys, Cox presented a trophy and was also nominated for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in Netflix's OITNB. The award, however, went to Alexis Bledel for her role as Emily/Ofglen in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show star recently signed on to be the face of the brand ambassador for Beyonce's athleisure brand Ivy Park's FW/17 campaign. She is also working on a pilot episode for ABC of Spirited, a Ghost-inspired drama produced by Elizabeth Banks.

The drama follows a fake psychic (Cox) who discovers that she can really speak to the dead and decides to start using her gift to help people. "I feel the spirits. I am so excited about this new project. Thanks Liz Banks, Warner Brothers and ABC," she wrote on Instagram to celebrate the pilot order.