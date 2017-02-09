Hull City manager Marco Silva has confirmed that Michael Dawson and Abel Hernandez will miss the trip to Arsenal on Saturday (11 February) after the duo suffered injuries in the previous victory over Liverpool. Ryan Mason, Curtis Davies, Markus Henriksen, Moses Odubajo and Will Keane also remain on the sidelines but Ahmed Elmohamady and Lazar Markovic are back available.

Dawson already missed the 2-0 win over Liverpool after sustaining a calf blow in the pre-match warm-up while Abel Hernandez was replaced by Oumar Niasse in the 65th minute of the game due to a hamstring injury.

Silva has confirmed that the two players will thus be unavailable for the visit to Arsenal as both are expected to be out of action for a few weeks.

"Michael has a calf injury, we will see in the next days but maybe he will be a few weeks out and Abel is the same situation. He has a hamstring injury and will be out for a few weeks," the Hull City boss said in the press conference ahead of the clash with Arsenal.

Dieumerci Mbokani is also a doubt due to illness but Elmohamady is also ready to return following his participation in at the Africa Cup of Nations. Furthermore, the boss will also welcome Markovic back to the team after the Liverpool loanee was unable to face his parent club last weekend.

"Elmohamady is available. We will make final decisions on the team on Friday but Ahmed Elmohamady is a very important player for us," Silva confirmed. "He is a player who has been at this club for many seasons and he knows this league.

"Mbokani is also an important player for us and is a different kind of striker to the others we have, but we need him to be ready. He hasn't trained with the team in the last two days as he has been a little bit sick, so we will see whether he is available to us."

Meanwhile, the boss has also admitted his disappointment for not being able to count on Guingamp forward Yannis Salibur in the second part of the season, after Fifa turned down their appeal to complete his signing from the Ligue 1 side due to a paperwork issue.

It was said that the Tigers agreed a £9m ($11.3m) deal to complete his signing but the deal fell through as the paperwork didn't arrive in time. Hull appealed the decision to Fifa but earlier on Wednesday the club announced that their approach had been unsuccessful.

"They didn't accept the registration. He would surely have been important for us, to have one more player for that position, but ok, some things are not under our control. I have nothing more to say about that," Silva admitted. "My job now is to try to find the best solution for me and I accept it. It is not important, they didn't accept the registration and now I only talk about players in our squad."