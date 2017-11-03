Lazio defender and mooted Liverpool target Stefan de Vrij has revealed he is "still not certain" over the future, with his current contract set to expire at the end of the current campaign. However, he has called for patience as he looks to thrash out his future with the Biancocelesti.

De Vrij joined Lazio from Feyenoord in the summer of 2014 and he has since gone on to make 84 appearances for the Italian giants, who currently lie fourth in Serie A. De Vrij's career in the Italian capital was blighted by a knee injury that kept him out for almost a year, but he has done well to battle back and re-establish himself as an important part of the first-team set-up at the Stadio Olimpico.

Liverpool were credited with an interest in De Vrij as they looked for an alternative to Virgil van Dijk, who remained at Southampton despite handing in a transfer request. It remains to be seen if the Reds will follow up their interest in the Dutchman, who chose to remain tight-lipped about his current contract situation.

"There's still no certainty," the Dutchman told Sky Sport Italia, relayed by Football Italia. "I can't say anything and I can't add anything to what's been said in recent weeks.

"It's a great honour to wear the Lazio shirt, I'm fine here and playing for a top team certainly helps, but I haven't signed anything yet. We're talking, but patience is needed.

"I always try to improve wherever I can. I watch every game back for two hours, focusing on myself to see where I can improve."

De Vrij's comments contradict Lazio chief Igli Tare's recent statement in which he suggested talks between the two parties were in a "good place". The club's sporting director also hinted that there will soon be an encouraging update provided over De Vrij's contract, though that does not tie in with the Netherlands international's calls for patience.

"The next few hours will be decisive, but we're in a good place and there will be positive news soon," Tare said.

"Obviously, for as long as there's nothing in black or white, nothing's certain, but there will be good news soon."

Liverpool have been in need of defensive reinforcements for some time, and the form of Reds' backline during the opening stage of the new season has further highlighted the need to invest at the back.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a serious move for De Vrij in the January or summer transfer windows, but for the time being will have to make do with Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ragnar Klavan for their visit to West Ham United. Dejan Lovren is expected to miss the clash against the Hammers with a thigh problem.