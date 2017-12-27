US President Donald Trump once again hit the golf course on Tuesday, 26 December, just a day after saying he would be "back to work in order to Make America Great Again" on Christmas Day. As expected, Twitter viciously slammed him for it, with many calling him the "laziest president ever".

After sending out Christmas wishes earlier on Monday, 25 December, Trump wrote, "I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it's back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)!"

However, the president was spotted visiting his West Palm Beach, Florida, golf course the day after Christmas.

Trump travelled from his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday to the Trump International Golf Club to play golf with Georgia Senator David Perdue, PGA tour player Bryson DeChambeau and former pro golfer Dana Quigley, the White House said.

He is currently spending the winter holidays with his family at his nearby Mar-a-Lago resort and is scheduled to return to Washington DC in January.

Before and during his campaign, Trump has slammed his predecessors, particularly Barack Obama, over the amount of golf they played during their presidential terms, especially while they were on vacation. During the race to the White House, he even vowed that he would largely give up the game altogether if he was elected president.

"I'm going to be working for you. I'm not going to have time to go play golf. Believe me," Trump said during a rally in August last year.

However, his latest round of golf marked Trump's 85th visit to one of his golf properties so far, according to a running tally by NBC News. In his first year of presidency, he has spent 111 days at one of his properties out of the 340 days since he took office in January.

Meanwhile, the White House has defended his penchant for golf, arguing they are efforts to build and maintain ties with lawmakers and other leaders.

Twitter users, on the other hand, were unforgiving in their criticism and blasted the president as a "spoiled and entitled hypocrite".

"When does this dude work?" one person questioned.

"You have spent almost a third of your presidency doing this, you lying mooch," one Twitter user wrote. "And doing it at your own properties, so taxpayers have to pay YOUR businesses for YOUR slacking off time. You thieving conman."

Many said they weren't really surprised that the president didn't stick to his promise.

"Anyone surprised by this? Anyone?" one user asked, while another added, "In his alternate reality, this is his job."