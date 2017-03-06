A man has been charged in connection with the murder of 80-year-old Lea Adri-Soejoko, whose body was found at an allotment in north London on 28 February.

Rahim Mohammadi, 40, of Goldsmith Row, east London, has been charged in connection with the woman's death and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on 6 March to face the charges.,

The body of Adri-Soejoko was found at the allotments in Sheaveshill Avenue, Colindale, at around 2am on Tuesday (28 February), around 20 minutes after she was reported missing.

Police chose not to reveal the results of a post-mortem, instead saying the 80-year-old died in the "most tragic way possible".

In a statement released via Scotland Yard, her family described her as "vibrant and happy, fit and healthy".

They added: "She was a person who stood for the words community, unity, tolerance and love for your neighbour.

"A matriarch, a woman who championed the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice of any kind."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "A man has been charged in connection with the murder of Lea Adri-Soejoko at an allotment in Colindale.

"Rahim Mohammadi, 40 (24.07.76) of Goldsmith Row, E2, was arrested on Friday, 3 March and charged on Sunday, 5 March with Lea's murder.

"He will appear in custody on Monday, 6 March at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court. Enquiries continue."