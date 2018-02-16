For fans of MCU, 2018 is a long wait until April, when the year's biggest blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War hits theatres in the UK (4 May in US). Spoilers have dropped from the upcoming Avengers movie; and all is not well for a fan-favourite character.

As fans would remember, things had ended on a pretty grim note for the God of Thunder in his last adventure. Following the fateful events of Thor: Ragnarok, the Asgardian heir was not only rendered homeless but also without an eye and his hammer Mjolnir.

Now with Thanos threatening a massive clash in the near future, it is inevitable that Thor would need a new weapon; which according to most dedicated movie news sites is going to be the Stormbreaker.

A cross between an axe and a hammer, the Stormbreaker carries quite a legacy in the Marvel Universe – and recently the first look of this weapon was even leaked online.

"New look at Thor and his weapon via promo art/merchandise... (Possible Infinity War spoilers)," a Reddit user posted, sharing the first look of Thor's brand new weapon. The image – that seems to be courtesy of the Avengers merchandise – showed Chris Hemsworth's superhero brandishing the Stormbreaker that features a metal head and a vine-like handle.

What we know about the weapon and how did it come to exist?

According to the comic book history, the weapon – made from the same metal as Mjolnir – was originally created for Beta Ray Bill by Odin, after the alien hero had defeated his son Thor in a battle. The hammer made by the Dwarves of Nidavellir was for a short period endowed by cosmic powers as well.

In the due course of time, though, the Stormbreaker passes through several other hands before being returned to its rightful owner by Thor.

How Stormbreaker influences the Infinity War plot

Even as we begin, fans are urged to take all this with a pinch of salt, as neither Marvel bosses nor directors Anthony and Joe Russo have officially confirmed anything. But speculation – following the leaked image – is high that Thor's hammer might have something to do with Groot, the beloved character from Guardians of the Galaxy.

"On the weapon behind Thor, there are two words. Immortality & Honour," an eagle-eyed fan commented on the leaked Reddit photo.

A second user noted, "Somebody said that the new weapon is made from groot."

"More like... I am dead. Possible RIP Groot :( which I might add, will be pretty damn sad," added another Avengers lover.

"Thor's new hammer looks kinda cool but the wood for the handle...*gasp*...could it be made out of Groot?!?!" one more tweet read.

As someone else added, "Thor's new "hammer" isn't even a "hammer" ITS A FRICK FRACKING AXE."