In a dramatic turn of events, Thor lost his signature weapon the hammer in the movie Thor: Ragnarok. The plot twist left fan baffled as they wondered how the God of thunder will fight along with his peers in the upcoming sequel Avengers: Infinity War.

But a latest Lego leak may have revealed the truth about the Asgardian hero. A Reddit user has shared the image of the latest Infinity War Funko Pop Lego set that teases a major spoiler.

According to the leak, the action figure which looks like the Norse God holds an axe-like thing that can be a Jarnbjorn. The photo has since gone viral on the social discussion website. One user revealed a few more details about the weapon in the comment section and claimed that it is alive since it has been carved of one of the branches of Groot.

"Lego leaks suggest that it's made of Groot wood, which would suggest it's alive, can stretch almost infinitely, and is probably indestructible, or at least the handle part. If you look carefully I think that's likely based on the design shown here," BenFranklinsCat wrote.

In Ragnarok, Chris Hemsworth's character faces immense challenge after his father Odin's death allows Hela, Odin's firstborn child, to get released from the prison. Once out, she unleashes her enormous powers and destroys Thor's hammer, through which the Norse God can wield the unimaginable force of nature through the elements of the storm.

In December 2017, the Australian actor has teased about an exciting weapon for fans to see in Infinity War. "There is something pretty exciting coming. I think the fans will know and love and be excited for it," he said without divulging any details. But fans are now trying all the spoiler and rumour loose ends to form a theory that that axe will be Thor's next power weapon which will enable him to face the Mad Titan in the Avengers sequel.

It will be interesting to see, how Thor will fight the deadly Thanos along with his other Avenger peers including, Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk and Black Widow. Rumours have it that Thor will get his beloved hammer Mjolnir back. But nothing has been confirmed. The only plot that is certain is that an unconscious Thor was rescued by the Guardians of the Galaxies while he was drifting helplessly in the space. It remains to be seen, how he will gain his power and will be helped by the galactic Avengers.

The movie is all set to release on 27 April in the UK and on 4 May in the US.