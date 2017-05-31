Plaid Cymru leader Leanne Wood delivered one of the most memorable lines of the BBC debate by challenging Ukip chief Paul Nuttall over Brexit on Wednesday evening (31 May) by asking him: "would you not pay your dues in a real divorce?"

The comment was a reference to a reported £84bn payment the UK will have to pay to Brussels when it splits from the economic and political bloc in two years' time. The EU Commission estimate, first reported by The Financial Times, was rubbished by Nuttall, an MEP for the North West of England.

"We all know blokes like you," Wood quipped. The exchange came more than half way through the seven-way debate broadcast on BBC One.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron and SNP deputy leader Angus Robertson also took part.

Prime Minister Theresa May refused to take part in the TV event, with Home Secretary Amber Rudd representing the Conservatives.

"Where do you think Theresa May is tonight?" Farron said. "Take a look out your window. She might be out there sizing up your house to pay for your social care."

The comments come just over a week before the election, with the Conservatives on 43%, Labour on 33% and the Liberal Democrats on 11%, according to the latest poll from Kantar of more than 1,000 people between 25 and 30 May.