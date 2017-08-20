About 100 firefighters and a number of specialist appliances are battling a huge blaze that broke out at the Basildon packaging warehouse on Festival Way in Essex on Sunday morning (20 August). Residents said they heard two massive explosions and saw plumes of thick smoke at about 00:20 BST, according to the BBC.

The Essex Police Force Control Room tweeted: "We are with @ECFRS large fire at #festivalleisure #basildon – A127 closed both directions, west bound off at Mayflower East bound @ A176."

"Fifteen fire engines and a number of specialist appliances are at the scene of a large fire at packaging warehouse in Basildon," the Essex fire department tweeted.

The 100m x 50m building, near Festival Leisure Park, was engulfed in flames which also affected a neighbouring industrial unit, the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said. A spokesman said firefighters were working hard to bring the blaze under control.

"The officer in charge reports good progress is being made by firefighters tackling the fire," the fire service added.

According to the Essex Police, there were no casualties. Locals tweeted about the thick clouds of smoke above the building.

A Twitter user named Sally tweeted: "2 massive explosions and plumes of thick smoke over #Basildon, hope no ones hurt".