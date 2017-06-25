At least 123 people lost their lives and 75 others got injured as an oil tanker caught fire after it overturned in Pakistan's Bahawalpur city on Sunday (25 June) morning. Bahawalpur is at a distance of 669km from the capital city of Islamabad.

According to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, the tanker reportedly exploded after fuel leaking from its container caught fire.

The dead individuals have not been identified yet as their bodies were badly burnt. Rescue sources say their DNA sample will be required for identification.

Rizwan Naseer, director of Punjab provincial rescue services, said rescuers are collecting the bodies, many of whom are beyond recognition.

The injured ones have been taken to the Bahawal Victoria Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital Sharqia, an official said adding that they might be shifted to hospitals in Karachi and Multan city for better treatment.

It is also reported that most of the wounded ones have suffered 70% burns.

Eyewitnesses told Pakistan's Geo TV that the fire erupted in Pul Paka near the national highway, which is located in the middle of the city. They added that some people were smoking cigarettes near the vehicle, which could have ignited the fire.

The massive fire has also engulfed dozens of vehicles, including 75 motorbikes and four cars.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has ordered the army to help the civil administration in the rescue efforts.

"COAS expresses grief on losses in oil tanker incident. Directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue [and] relief efforts," Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a tweet.

"Army Aviation helicopters sent for evacuation of casualties to hospitals [and] burn centres. Hospitals placed on high alert," he added.

Meanwhile, the chief minister of Punjab state Shahbaz Sharif has ordered a probe into the incident and asked officials to file a report. Sharif has also ordered to provide full medical assistance to the injured people.