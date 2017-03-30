At least 13 people died after a church bus collided with a large pickup truck in Texas on Wednesday (29 March).

The bus was carrying 14 elderly members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels, Texas.

Sgt. Conrad Hein with the Texas Department of Public Safety earlier told reporters that 12 people, including the bus driver were dead in the accident, while three people were injured, including the driver of the white pickup truck.

The Associated Press cited the Texas Department of Public Safety as saying that one more passenger from the church minibus died, taking the death toll to 13.

The accident reportedly took place just after 12:00 pm local time (17:00 GMT) when the church members were on their way back home from a camp retreat.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot expressed "deepest condolences to the victims and the families of those involved in today's tragic event".

This is a breaking news story and will be updated regularly as new information and developments become available.

