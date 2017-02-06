A bus accident on a highway outside Honduras' capital city of Tegucigalpa has left 16 dead, while injuring 34 others. The accident happened on Sunday (5 February) when an out-of-control cargo truck crashed into the bus, authorities said.

The mishap took place about 10km outside the capital city on a road heading to the south of the country, police transport deputy inspector Carlos Espana said. Ten people died on the spot, while three others succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, he added.

The injured passengers were reportedly taken to University Teaching Hospital in Tegucigalpa. Hospital spokesman Miguel Osorio said two of those injured were in a serious condition due to severe blows to the head.

National Transportation Director Leonel Sauceda said that the truck driver fled after the accident. Investigators were probing whether the driver was speeding in his vehicle, which was loaded with fruits.