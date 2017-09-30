At least 20 people have been injured after a barrier collapsed during a football match in France.

As Lille supporters celebrated a goal by Fode Ballo-Toure's In the 15th minute of the match in the 12,000-capacity Stade de la Licorne stadium in Amiens, the barrier in front of the away stand collapsed sending the football fans plummeting several feet onto the pitch level.

Football fans posted horrifying images and mobile phone video footage capturing the scene as people scrambled over one another in a bid to escape the crush. Lille fans in the stand above them tried to pull people to safety.

The match was stopped by the referee as emergency services rushed onto the pitch to attend to the injured, some of whom were carried away on stretchers.

Many of the victims suffered leg and rib injuries, while four people are reportedly in a serious condition according to Sky News.

Lille tweeted a message to the injured fans from their official Twitter account saying: "We give them all our support."

Amiens wrote on its official club Twitter page: "All of our hearts are with the injured. We hope it's not too serious."

French footballer Toifilou Maoulida, who plays for Tours FC, also sent a message of support, writing on Twitter in French: "Sadness. Courage to the injured Lille supporters."

As the stadium was evacuated, match delegate, Noel Mannino, said the game would be abandoned. "In light of the events, and given the fact that about 20 were injured, three of them seriously, it has been decided that the game would not resume."