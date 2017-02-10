Around 39,000 Pakistani nationals have been deported from Saudi Arabia in the past four months, Saudi Gazette reported.

According to security sources, the Pakistani nationals had violated rules of residence and work. A number of Pakistanis have recently been held for taking part in terror attacks organised by the Islamic State (Isis). .

The sources added that many Pakistanis were taken into custody for drug trafficking, thefts, forgery and physical assault.

"Pakistan itself is plagued with terrorism due to its close proximity with Afghanistan. The Taliban extremist movement was itself born in Pakistan," Abdullah Al-Sadoun, chairman of the security committee of the Shoura Council said. He also called for thorough checking of the Pakistan nationals before they are recruited for work in the Kingdom.

Al-Sadoun has also urged for closer coordination from the concerned authorities in Islamabad.

He has asked them to properly check those coming to work in Riyadh as he believes that the political and religious inclinations of the Pakistanis coming to work in Saudi should be known to both sides before they are recruited for work in the Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Nafithat Tawasul (communications window) of the Interior Ministry of Saudi Arabia, claimed that at least 82 Pakistani nationals have been held in intelligence prisons due to their alleged involvement in terror and security issues.

The window has also reported that around 15 Pakistani nationals, including a woman, were nabbed after the recent terrorist operations in Al-Harazat and Al-Naseem districts in Jeddah city.

In 2016, the security forces had foiled a terrorist attack by arresting two Pakistanis, a Syrian and a Sudanese, who were plotting to bomb the Al-Jawhara Stadium in Jeddah, where more than 60,000 viewers were gathered to watch a soccer match between the national teams of the Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.