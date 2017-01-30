One person has been confirmed killed and two others injured following a shooting at a restaurant in Istanbul's Beykoz area.

Turkish local media reported that the shooting appeared to be unrelated to recent terror incidents which have plagued the country's second city.

According to the Daily Sabah news outlet the gunman opened fire on one specific individual, reportedly in an act of vengeance. It is claimed the man had killed the gunman's father 12 years prior.

The other diners at the famous restaurant in the in Anadolu Hisarı district who were injured in the attack appear to have caught stray bullets.

On New Year's Eve 39 people were shot and killed when a gunman opened fire on a nightclub filled with revellers. The attack was later claimed by the Islamic State. The Islamist gunman was said by Turkish officials to have confessed just hours after his arrest on 17 January.

It later emerged the Uzbek national's fingerprints matched those found at the scene of the shooting at the Reina nightclub and that he had trained at an al-Qaeda training camp in Afghanistan.