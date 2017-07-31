Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen has indicated the club are far from finished in the summer transfer window, despite having signed 10 new players this already. The Whites kick off their Championship campaign this weekend at Bolton Wanderers, with Christiansen having overhauled the squad he inherited from former boss Garry Monk.

Madger Gomes, Mateusz Klich, goalkeeper Felix Wiedwald, Vurnon Anita, Caleb Ekuban, Samuel Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski are among the permanent signings made by the club, while Pontus Jansson and Hadi Sacko have made their loan deals permanent. Matthew Pennington has also joined on a season-long loan from Everton.

Despite the wholesale changes, Leeds have not been initially considered as one of the front-runners for promotion to the Premier League by the bookmakers, with Middlesbrough and Aston Villa leading the betting. for a return to the top flight. But Christiansen insists further additions are imminent after confirming the club are "looking" for new recruits.

"I don't know how many players but we are working on that to try to take or have the most competitive team that is possible," he said, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post. "We are looking, put it like that."

Christiansen has been able to stem the flow of outgoings after Leeds finished agonisingly short of the play-off places last term, but keeping striker and top scorer Chris Wood is becoming increasingly problematic. The New Zealander continues to be linked with a move away from Elland Road as reports in Turkey claim he is close to joining Super Lig champions Besiktas.

Therefore, the news that Leeds remain in the hunt to sign Middlesbrough forward Alvaro Negredo will come as a boost to fans. The Spain striker has reportedly turned down a move to Turkey, according to Sportiv Media, and wants to either remain in England or return to his homeland. Negredo, 31, netted 10 times for Boro last term, but was unable to keep them from relegation.

Leeds head into the new campaign off the back of victory over Oxford United in their final pre-season fixture of the summer. Goals from Kemar Roofe and Stuart Dallas secured their fourth win in seven games during the off-season, leaving Christiansen content with his side's preparations.

"Until now, I am very happy. I am satisfied with the performances of my team," he added. "This was the last one in this pre-season and it went well. We still have to things to learn and we saw that we weren't so good with the ball as we should be. But that gives us things to work on and generally I was happy with the team and that we kept the goal to zero and that we played here at home in front of our fans. That was very nice."