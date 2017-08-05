Leeds United manager Thomas Christiansen says the club remains in talks over further improving their squad amid speculation Cameron Borthwick-Jackson is set to become their 12th summer signing. The Whites start their Championship campaign against Bolton Wanderers on Sunday [6 August] but attempts to build a squad capable of challenging for promotion continue.

Ouasim Bouy joined fellow permanent signings Madger Gomes, Mateusz Klich, Felix Wiedwald, Vurnon Anita, Caleb Ekuban, Samuel Saiz and Ezgjan Alioski by swapping Juventus for west Yorkshire this week - though he has already been loaned out to Cultural Leonesa in Spain. Pontus Jansson and Hadi Sacko have meanwhile agreed long-term deals after being on loan last season, with Matthew Pennington arriving on a season-long loan from Everton.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understand that group will be added to by the loan signing of defender Borthwick-Jackson, who is set to agree a season-long loan with Leeds after undergoing a medical at Elland Road. A deal is expected to be announced imminently, but not in time for their opening game of the campaign.

But Christiansen has indicated that there could be further new faces, having admitted talks with Leeds' director of football Victor Orta regarding his transfer plans are ongoing. "We are still in conversation with Victor and we will see what comes up," according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Owner Andrea Radrizzani has set the target of returning to the Premier League inside five years, and is demanding Leeds earn a play-off spot this term after a disappointing seventh-place finish last season under Garry Monk. The newly-appointed Christiansen may have won the Cypriot first division title with APOEL but the challenge of guiding Leeds back to the top flight for the first time since 2004 is an altogether different proposition.

Midfielder Euan O'Kane, among the contenders to be named as captain for the opener against Bolton, says the squad are unperturbed by Radrizzani - who claims to have spent £100m during his spell at the club which began in January - making his expectations for the new season public.

"Regardless of whether it's been made public or not, we all knew that was the expectation before it was said," O'Kane admitted. "It's not shock to us and why shouldn't it be the case based on how we did last season? "We were so close and only fell away at the end.

"He has every right to have that ambition based on the amount of money he's spent. It's maybe added pressure that everyone now knows it but at the same time, it was always expected of us. It doesn't make much of a difference. "I feel good. We all do. We're more than capable."